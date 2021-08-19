Advertisement

Keeping an Eye on Severe Weather

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a change from the scorching heat yesterday to the cooler air and severe weather coming through Thursday.

A powerful cold front is going to add enough instability to our atmosphere to fire off good soaking rains for the entire region.

The severe weather threat as issued by the Storm Prediction Center is slight. Which means if we were to put a number on it, it would be a two on a scale from one to five. The biggest threat is going to wind and large hail.

After Thursday’s storms the rain will stick around for a few days. Friday will not have quite as much volatility, but it will be beneficial. Then we will keep some moisture through part of the day Saturday, but overall the sun comes back out.

After the storms, high pressure builds back in and the clouds move out. The beginning of next week is much cooler and closer to normal than it was this week and the rain chances wane as well.

