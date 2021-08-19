Advertisement

Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 crash(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Around 5 PM crews responded to the Happy Holiday RV Park.

A witness told us she was just behind the accident when it happened ... she says an SUV pulled out in front of a Coca-Cola semi-truck and the driver was unable to stop.

Gail Schmidt with the Fire Chief for the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says the vehicle then hit a propane tank, causing a leak, as well as damage to a power pole, and an underground line.

The conditions of those involved in the wreck are unknown at this time. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
Firefighters battle 300-acre blaze near Wasta
Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday