COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

One New COVID Death Reported
COVID hospitalizations rising in South Dakota
By Phil Buehler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As COVID cases continue to surge throughout parts of the nation, the South Dakota Department of Health reported another jump with 295 new cases and an increase in hospitalizations to 125 patients. The state also reported one COVID19 related death, a male in the age range of 40-49.

West River cases saw continued increases this week as cases in Pennington County (462), Meade County (153), Lawrence County (120) and Custer County (47) all increased from the previous day.

The vaccination rate in South Dakota remained steady at 61% of the population having received at least one dose and 55% fully vaccinated.

The most recent 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 11 through Aug. 17) is 14%. There were 754 new persons tested reported on Thursday.

