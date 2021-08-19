Advertisement

Cooler today, but Strong Storms Possible later Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front has brought cooler temperatures to most of the area overnight and this morning. An upper level low behind the front is causing showers and thunderstorms to break out over Wyoming and extreme western South Dakota this morning. Later today, as this cold front moves east we’ll see widespread showers and storms develop, with some severe storms likely over south central and southwest South Dakota.

Lingering showers and breezy conditions can be expected Friday, then clearing on Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer with isolated thunderstorms possible as another trough approaches the area.

