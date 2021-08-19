Cooking with Eric - Broccoli Pasta

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe for both broccoli lovers and broccoli haters. It’s a new way to enjoy this uber vegetable, that even George HW Bush might like.

First, cook a half pound of angel hair pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. Set aside.

Steam or microwave a package of broccoli florets or chopped broccoli. Let cool slightly then place in a blender or food processor. To the broccoli, add a quarter cup of chopped fresh basil (1 tablespoon dried if you don’t have the fresh stuff), 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon grated fresh lemon rind and 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Also add a quarter teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Add 2 minced garlic cloves and 2 anchovy filets packed in oil. Yes, anchovies add to the depth of flavor in this sauce.

Blend or process until smooth, adding some of the reserved pasta water for consistency.

Place pasta in a bowl, pour sauce over and toss. Serve with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.