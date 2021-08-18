Advertisement

Turning Cooler from West to East Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will slowly move east across the area today. Much cooler temperatures can be expected behind the front in Wyoming, with hot temperatures ahead of the front in parts of western South Dakota. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly in Wyoming.

Cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances can be expected Thursday and Friday as a vigorous upper level low moves in from the west. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in southwest South Dakota Thursday.

The weekend will be drier with more seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota
Mines fire
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Tuesday
Hello Cooler Temperatures Hello, Rain!
Rain in the Black Hills
KOTA Mid-Week Cool Down
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
One more Hot Day Today, then a Change