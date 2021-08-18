Turning Cooler from West to East Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will slowly move east across the area today. Much cooler temperatures can be expected behind the front in Wyoming, with hot temperatures ahead of the front in parts of western South Dakota. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly in Wyoming.

Cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances can be expected Thursday and Friday as a vigorous upper level low moves in from the west. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in southwest South Dakota Thursday.

The weekend will be drier with more seasonable temperatures.

