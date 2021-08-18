Sizing up the 2021 Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair gets underway Friday, and organizers are expecting a big bounce back after a slower than normal fair last year.

This year’s fair is likely to resemble the fairs from two and three years ago. Many of the vendors who attended last year’s fair did so because many of their regular events had been cancelled, and Rapid City’s fair was one of the few open.

Ron Jeffries, the General Manager of the Central States Fair, says that a lot of those vendors won’t be coming back because their normal shows are up and running again. Regardless, this year will be back up to speed all the same.

”We’re on track with what we did in 2018. 2019 was a phenomenal year for us. Very, very good year. Big year for carnival, big year for grand stand passes. This years numbers are more in line with 2018. Which, prior to that was our record,” says Jeffries.

He says that when the fair begins, the crews go to battle. He says that an event that’s as short as one hour long may take upwards to 30 steps to get up and running.

He says that there’s no doubt in his mind that this years fair will be bigger than last, since they’re able to sell passes that they were unable to last year due to social distancing guidelines.

