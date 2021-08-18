Rapid City Airport Sets All Time Record

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - July was a record setting month for Rapid City Regional Airport with nearly 51-thousand enplaned passengers, a 15% increase over the previous record set in July, 2019 with 44,127 enplanements.

The airport recorded 100,223 total passengers in the month of July, compared to 40,369 in 2020, and previous record year 2019 of 89,054.

“This is exciting news as we continue to recover from the pandemic. We anticipate even stronger numbers for August as travelers continue to seek the great outdoors again,” stated Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame. “We appreciate all our customers who are flying again, but I’m especially grateful for all the many different staff members at the airport who’ve worked diligently through the pandemic and into one of our busiest seasons ever.”

Rapid City Regional Airport added routes this summer to Phoenix Sky Harbor with American Airlines as well as La Guardia Airport in New York on American. United added service to Newark, New Jersey this summer as well. Delta Airlines added a summer route to Detroit.

Allegiant Airlines added summer routes with flights connecting the Black Hills to Punta Gorda, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee and Los Angeles.

