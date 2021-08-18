Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Box Elder man is sentenced to life in prison for sex charges involving children.

Adam Ryan Swift is a former VFW post commander, and earlier pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and enticement of a minor using the internet.

In the factual basis statement Swift signed, he admitted that he’d engaged in sexual acts with a 4-year-old boy and today said that he’s willing to take responsibility for his actions.

The mother of one of the boys Swift assaulted said that her son developed a stutter and would rarely interact with family members.

Since Swift’s arrest, she says the stutter is gone and he’s willing to hug family again.

A prosecutor said that Swift had distributed a video that included a young girl performing sexual acts on him, and that he admitted to engaging in sexual acts with an infant.

Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken said in his 12-years on the bench he can’t remember a single case like this, adding that “I very seldom have taken someone’s freedom for life, but I will in this case.”

Quotes from sentencing

Defense attorney

“We expect these people to be hiding in the shadows, but they’re not. They’re living all around us.”

“Swift has accepted responsibility from the beginning.”

“If he had received counseling from his own abuse, maybe we wouldn’t be here today.”

Swift

“I understand the sense of betrayal, I express my heartfelt apologies to the families.”

“Only five people have stayed by my side since my arrest, and I’m eternally grateful.”

4-year-old Victim’s Mother

“I always knew, but I didn’t have any proof.”

4-year-old Victim’s Grandmother

“He will always be a predator.”

4-year-old Victim’s Uncle

“Swift took an oath to defend the people both foreign and domestic. I see him, and he’s a domestic enemy.”

Prosecutor

“Apparently, 9-year-olds are too old for him.”

“He had distributed a video that included a child being ejaculated on her face.”

“He admitted to having engaged with sexual relations with an infant.”

Judge Viken

“Your kind of thinking is not only disturbing, it’s dangerous.”

“In my 44 years, this enticement case is one of the most severe.”

“Even the psycho-sexual analysis proves that this is not curable.”

“You are the kind of predator that every parent worries about.”

“There is no joy in this. This is one of the few cases where a life sentence is necessary.”

“This is one of the few cases that I tell people about and they don’t believe me.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.