Missing Kayaker Found On Rapid Creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County Search and Rescue along with deputies located a man who set out to kayak from Hisega to Rapid City yesterday morning and was reported missing. 31-year old Kennard Little had been last heard from at 11:30am, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release Wednesday morning. Minutes later Little was reported found.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department, Little camped near the Hisega Lodge the night of August 16. At 11:30 am on August 17 he texted a friend that he was getting on the water and would make contact when he returned to Rapid City. The phone was shut off and he had not made contact with the reporting party. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black cotton vest, black gym shorts, light colored shoes, dark green backpack with external frame and a blue life jacket. He had a yellow kayak.

