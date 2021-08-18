Advertisement

Hot weather leaves Rapid City’s homeless population in need of water

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Hot weather can put a strain on the homeless population, and also organizations that help them stay cool when the temperatures rise.

The Hope Center helps Rapid City’s homeless population by providing them a place to come during the day to get a snack and some water. The Executive Director of the Hope Center, Melanie Timm says they usually give out between 500 to 600 bottles of water a day. But when temperatures climb in the summer, so does the number of waters they give out, Timms says on a 100 degree day they could distribute up to 800 bottles of water.

“We have to purchase the water unless folks in the community donate to us, and that can be very costly because the bottled water works best for our guests, they can grab and go, when people can throw it in their pockets or in their back packs and take it with them throughout the day is definitely most convenient,” Timm said.

The Hope Center sees about 250 people a day, and since the pandemic they have gotten more busy.

