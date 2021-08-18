Advertisement

Hello Cooler Temperatures Hello, Rain!

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We could see and smell the smoke in the distance and despite the problems associate with too much smoke in the air, it was keeping us cool. Yes, it could have been a few degrees warmer without it.

The Black Hills region had some rain today, kind of. Towards the west we saw some virga falling in the distance. That is when there is rain falling but because it is so dry here at the surface, the droplets do not reach the ground but they get caught on the radar.

It may be hard to fathom, but we are looking at a significant drop in the temperature in about 24 hours from tonight.

Our Red Flag Warning for dry and windy weather was allowed to expire this evening. The upcoming cooldown is due to the potent cool front that is heading our way. We are looking at the changes coming in the overnight Wednesday and then more so in to the course of the day Thursday. The rain will be pretty widespread and could be on the strong to severe side Thursday. We are right now under a “marginal” threat from the Storm Prediction Center.

We are looking at a nearly 30° difference between today and Thursday. Then the clouds part by the end of Saturday and we will make way for warmer and closer to average (83°) temperatures for next week.

