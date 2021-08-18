Advertisement

Firefighters battle 500-acre blaze near Wasta

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters across the region are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 90.

Crews from multiple counties are battling the Hawk Draw Fire, which has burned roughly 500 acres west of Wasta, according to Great Plains Fire Information.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says the fire is still active, but it is not out of control.

Wasta Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page indicates the fire was started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by a semi-trailer carrying hay.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

