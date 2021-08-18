DEA warns parents of counterfeit drugs before returning to school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Rapid City Area Schools starting next week, and students nationwide getting ready for class, the Drug Enforcement Administration encourages families to sit down and have conversations with their kids about the harmful effects of drugs.

The DEA says pills sold on the streets today are more often than not counterfeit and could be laced with a more harmful substance such as Fentanyl, a lethal drug that kills in small doses.

Counterfeit pills have no quality control. Fentanyl and other binding ingredients are used in the manufacturing of the drugs before the pills are pressed out.

”You may one pill that has absolutely no fentanyl in it all. It could be a pure binding ingredient or you could have another pill that has 2 milligrams or more of fentanyl in it. So, we’re telling people that truly taking a pill like this is like playing a game of Russian roulette because you honestly never know what you’re going to get when you take the pill,” said Emily Murray of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division.

Murray says having an open dialogue about drugs can make students exposed to illegal substances more comfortable talking about it.

