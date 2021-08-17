Advertisement

Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited

Rally Goers Dwarf Last Year’s Rally Numbers
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Phil Buehler
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 525,000 visitors attended the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that ended on Sunday, a far cry from the record 747,032 visitors to the 75th Rally back in 2015 but still more than last year.

Rally attendance was up 13.8% over last year when COVID19 kept attendance low at 462,182.

The numbers from the ten day rally come from the South Dakota Department of Transportation:

Friday, Aug. 6:  55,326 entering

  • Up 11.0% from Friday last year
  • Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7:  67,482 entering

  • Up 23.1% from Saturday last year
  • Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8:  65,771 entering

  • Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year
  • Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9:  64,158 entering

  • Up 12.6 % from Monday last year
  • Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Tuesday, Aug. 10:  60,626 entering

  • Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year
  • Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally

Wednesday, Aug. 11:  57,675 entering

  • Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year
  • Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally

Thursday, Aug. 12:  52,235 entering

  • Up 12.9% from Thursday last year
  • Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Friday, Aug. 13:  46,431 entering

  • Up 8.8% from Friday last year
  • Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 14:  34,683 entering

  • Up 6.9% from Saturday last year
  • Down 31.7% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 15:  21,381 entering

  • Up 1.5% from Sunday last year
  • Down 23.7% from the 75th Rally

10 Day Total:

2021:  525,768 Vehicles Up 13.8% over last year            2020:  462,182 Vehicles

2015 (75th Rally):  747,032 Vehicles

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday
Mines fire
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab
COVID numbers as of last Friday

Latest News

A bridge in Hot Springs was dedicated for 2nd Lt. Maynard C. Freemole, a World War II soldier...
South Dakota’s ‘Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication’ Program continues successfully
South Dakota Mines’ new outdoor Living Laboratory was partially taken out by a fire earlier...
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab
Rapid Ride giving free riding options for Rapid City students
Rapid Ride giving free riding options for Rapid City students
Sturgis Buffalo Chip reflects on 81st motorcycle rally
Sturgis Buffalo Chip reflects on 81st motorcycle rally