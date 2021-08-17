RCAS still searching for more bus drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Like many other school districts throughout the nation Rapid City Area Schools is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.

7 of the 37 general and 24 special needs routes are still looking for drivers.

The position is considered part-time but will have full benefits.

Human Resource Recruiter, Katie Vissia, doesn’t know why they are so short on help this year but remains optimistic that the positions will eventually be filled.

If not, the bus routes will either be picked up by support service staff or altered to create longer routes requiring less drivers.

“So, a lot of it comes down to making sure that we’re able to keep all of our routes and be able to serve all of our students because ultimately our goal is to make sure that all of our students make it safely to school and safely home from school and to keep those routes short so that students aren’t riding buses for extended periods of time.”

If you are interested in driving for the school district, apply on RCAS.org or visit a recruiting booth at an open house.

