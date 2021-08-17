One more Hot Day Today, then a Change

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One more scorcher today as temperatures aloft peak over the area. Many spots will see 100+ highs, which will tie and break some records.

Extensive haze and smoke will continue in the atmosphere today, making for locally unhealthy air quality. Extreme Fire Danger today, too with hot, breezy and dry conditions.

A cold front moves from west to east across the area tomorrow, bringing in much cooler air and increasing rain chances as soon as Wednesday night, but especially Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.