Advertisement

The haze in the sky is impacting the health of the air

Just when the Black Hill’s thought they would get a break from the haziness, it came right back.
Just when the Black Hill’s thought they would get a break from the haziness, it came right back.
Just when the Black Hill’s thought they would get a break from the haziness, it came right back.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The smoke from wildfires ranging from Montana to California has been pushed into the Black Hill’s area by the flow of the wind.

Over the weekend, a cold front was able to clear out some of the smoke from the skies but now it is back as we also experience a heatwave.

”It allows the nighttime temperatures to stay warmer because it insulates our atmosphere and with those warmer nighttime temperatures, it allows us to even climb to higher temperatures during the day, even though the smoke can limit some of the sunshine,” said Melissa Smith, hydrologist and meteorologist for National Weather Service in Rapid City.

The thick smoke hovering above Rapid City is causing the quality of our air to be polluted.

As of today, our air quality is at 133 which is categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups, these people should choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time active outdoors.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday
Mines fire
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab
COVID numbers as of last Friday

Latest News

In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch...
Travel restrictions keep families separated during the pandemic
After years of planning, connecting, and work, today marks the official launch of Rapid City...
Rapid City Area Schools launch its program to immerse Lakota language and culture into classrooms
BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE
RCAS still searching for more bus drivers
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota