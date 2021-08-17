Advertisement

COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota

112 New Cases In Pennington County
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
By Phil Buehler
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota added 363 new COVID 19 cases since yesterday according to the state’s Department of Health, raising the total number of active cases to 1,639. The state also reported two more deaths since yesterday, however those deaths were categorized as victims who died with COVID and their deaths were not caused by COVID.

Pennington County saw a steep spike of 112 new cases, just days after the end of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The total number of cases in Pennington County is now 363, up from 251. There were 32 new cases reported in Meade County, which now totals 82 cases. Lawrence County saw a jump of 22 new cases from 45 to 67.

The vaccination rate in South Dakota with a person receiving at least one dose remains at 60%. More than 35-thousand people in Pennington County have been fully vaccinated, with another eight thousand receiving at least one dose. In Lawrence County, nearly eight thousand people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the number of persons positive for COVID-19 and number of tests positive for COVID-19 reflect only South Dakota residents, regardless of where testing was conducted (in-state or out-of-state).

