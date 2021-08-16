Advertisement

COVID numbers as of last Friday

(StoryBlocks (Edited))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of last Friday, South Dakota had seen an increase of 139 cases of COVID bringing the state’s total number to 126,518.

Active cases in the state on Friday were at 1279.

Hospitalizations had increased by 1 bringing Friday’s number to 76.

One more death had been reported bringing South Dakota’s Friday death toll to 2052.

As of Friday Pennington County reported 28 new cases, Todd County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 5 new cases, Meade and Custer counties reported 2 new cases, and Butte Bennett, and Stanley counties reported one new case each.

60.08% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 54.89% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

Please note that we are now reporting on South Dakota’s numbers every day beginning tomorrow.

