COVID Cases Continue To Rise in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID 19 cases continue to rise with 182 new cases since last Friday according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The latest numbers mean there are 1,355 active cases, 251 of which are in Pennington County with Meade (50) and Lawrence (45) also seeing a rise in cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 went up by one to to a total of 2,053. The new death was a woman in the 80+ age group.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,517, up from Friday (123,424). Total persons who tested negative is now at 378,654, up from Friday (378,281).

There were 552 new persons tested for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 32%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10%.

The vaccination rate in the state is at 55% fully vaccinated, with 60% receiving at least one dose. There’s been 398,826 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 307,807 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,002 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,582 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 190,116 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.