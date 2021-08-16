Advertisement

Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages

Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.(Source: Aldi)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.

On Monday, the discount supermarket chain announced it is hosting a “national hiring week” in September.

Aldi said it is looking for more than 20,000 workers to fill a variety of positions, including store associates, cashiers, stockers and warehouse associates.

To lure applicants in, Aldi is raising workers’ wages.

It says store and warehouse positions will now be paid “new average national starting wages” of $15 and $19 an hour, respectively, based on market and position.

Aldi’s national hiring week runs from Sept. 20 through 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

