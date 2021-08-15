Advertisement

Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition

(AP)
By Jill Sears
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Sunday morning, Rapid City Police Department was dispatched to the scene of an apparent shooting at an apartment building on Surfwood Drive.

Upon arrival, police found one male victim who had been shot. He was was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The shooting does not appear to be a random in nature, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. We will update this story as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
3-D bike
Count’s Kustoms star brings 3-D printed bike to Sturgis
Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Friday’s Rapid City shooting
Monument tracks motorcycle injuries or other medical emergencies at rally events beginning the...
Monument Health sees increase in rally-related hospitalizations
Tourists encounter an unwanted surprise in Rapid City, high gas prices

Latest News

Even during an already busy tourism season, Mount Rushmore National Monument sees an uptick in...
Mt. Rushmore sees visitor boost during rally week
Monument tracks motorcycle injuries or other medical emergencies at rally events beginning the...
Monument Health sees increase in rally-related hospitalizations
Tourists encounter an unwanted surprise in Rapid City, high gas prices
Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Friday’s Rapid City shooting