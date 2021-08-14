Advertisement

Warm, Hot, Cool in Seven Days

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That high pressure is giving us a workout this weekend. The sun keeps on shining and the heat keeps on rising as the second half of the weekend brings temperatures a few degrees shy of 100!

The cool front dropped our temperatures for the last few days, but that moderate and mild air will leave us and get replaced by a potent high that sticks around through the beginning of next week. Then another trough breaks through for an increased chance of rain through by the middle of next week and sticks around until about a week from now. The cool-off will be significant. We are talking about temperatures in the 70s.

The rain will be pretty widespread. I am so ready for that.

