Advertisement

Hot Weather Expected For the Next 3 Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We could see some isolated severe storms across our area this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for places southeast of Rapid City. Expect large hail and damaging winds with the storms. Most of the rain will clear out by sunset and we are going to be dry tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow we are going to be hot as well with highs well into the 90s. The heat will continue until Tuesday, but then we are going to see some rain Tuesday night and Wednesday that will really cool things off for the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-D bike
Count’s Kustoms star brings 3-D printed bike to Sturgis
Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Friday’s Rapid City shooting
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City woman found dead
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

Latest News

Cooler weather by the end of next week
Hot temperatures will continue for a couple of days
Updated Forecast
Warm, Hot, Cool in Seven Days
weekend forecast
KOTA Friday Forecast
Rally Heat
KOTA Friday Sturgis Rally Forecast