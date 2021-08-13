Tourists encounter an unwanted surprise in Rapid City, high gas prices

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The dollar hasn’t been stretching as far as it used to, especially at the pump. According to AAA gas prices are at the highest they’ve been all year with the national average at $3.19 over a $1.00 more than last year. But that isn’t the end of the story, for Western South Dakota tourism spikes the already high price of gas.

Dixon Brother’s is one trucking company that delivers fuel to gas stations all over the Black Hills, Supervisor Sandy Knecht says tourism increases the price of gas in Rapid so much so, that its cheaper for trucking companies to get gas outside of town, to deliver fuel in town.

“We have a pipeline right here in Rapid Magellan, but we have been having to go back east into Mitchell and Sioux falls, this terminal has to get fuel and bring it back to Rapid,” Knecht said.

She adds, traveling a total of 600 miles puts a strain on drivers, “you got 30 or 40 stores you’re going into every day, and you’re going back east to get fuel to bring it back into Rapid, so you know the guys get tired, you’re going to Sioux Falls and back every single day, 5 days a week, 6 days a week.”

One tourist from Texas, Balinda Villareal says South Dakota gave her an unwanted surprise, “unexpected but we are here to have fun and you know we had to put a few more dollars into the tank to do that, but it’s been okay.”

Truck drivers are not the only ones unhappy with the price of gas on the highways, “the closer we got to getting here we did notice the prices are going up, and to fill the vehicle here its about $90 to fill it back home in Texas we were looking at $70 maybe, just maybe $75 so, there was a big jump in price,” Villareal said.

Villareal says one things she’s looking forward to in Texas is the cheaper price of gas however, South Dakotas high prices doesn’t discourage her and her family from coning back next year.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.