Nice Weather Today, but Hot Temperatures Are On the Way

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today is going to be another day of mild weather and sunny skies. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. Tomorrow will be another day of sunny skies, but temperatures will be a little hotter. Sunday’s temperatures are going to be very hot with highs in the mid-90s. Monday will only get hotter with triple digits possible.

