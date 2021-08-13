Monument Health sees increase in rally-related hospitalizations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hospitalizations due to rally-related incidents are up this year as more people are riding into the hills.

This year, Monument Health has seen 60 more injuries related to the Sturgis Rally than at this point last year. Monument tracks motorcycle injuries or other medical emergencies at rally events beginning the Thursday before bike week kicks off.

Marla Venjohn, nursing director for Monument, said that the expansion of urgent care facilities across the area has helped with rally emergencies.

“We have our patients that are finding those on our different markets and utilizing them when appropriate,” Venjohn said. “It really frees up our emergency rooms to be able to care for more critically ill patients.”

The influx of patients during rally week is something Monument prepares for all year.

Venjohn said that all monument facilities take part in that preparation.

“Sturgis, that’s in the heart of it,” Venjohn said. “There’s a lot of planning that goes into it related to staffing their emergency room and urgent care. They’re doing that very early in the year.”

Monument Health recently expanded its emergency room in Sturgis. Venjohn said that this has also helped with the volume of rally-related injuries.

