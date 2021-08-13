Advertisement

Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in Rapid City

Caution tape blocks off part of North Maple Avenue as police investigate the circumstances behind a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.(Nick Nelson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A north Rapid intersection is now the scene of an investigation as police investigate a midday shooting.

About 10 a.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was found near the corner of North Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street with a gunshot wound, according to Rapid City Police.

RCPD’s Twitter indicates the victim was transported to Monument Health Hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Youth and Family Services was placed on secure status following the shooting. That status has been lifted.

Police also say witnesses gave a description of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. The vehicle was later found in the East Boulevard and East Boulevard north area.

Police say one male has been detained and drugs may have played a part in the shooting.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

