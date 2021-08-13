Advertisement

Feels Nice For Friday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I am not looking at much in the way of rain for Thursday night or anytime within the next few days.

A (much needed) pop-up shower Thursday evening with the arrival of a cool front will again knock a few degrees off of Friday’s daytime high.

For Friday, we will remain not that much above our average of the upper-80s, but hot on to your Sturgis Rally helmets on Sunday! The sun will be shining and the heat will be rising as the second half of the weekend will bring temperatures a degree shy of 100!

The cool front drops the temperatures but is quickly booted out of the way for a potent high that will stick around through the beginning of next week. Then another trough breaks through for an increased chance of PM showers through the middle of next week.

