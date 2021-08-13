Advertisement

Close call for residents on Hisega Drive when power line sparks fire

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A fire loomed over the homes of some residents in Hisega when a fallen powerline ignited flames Thursday afternoon.

First locals heard a loud popping noise, then the smell of smoke filled the air on Hisega Drive. Prompting residents to call the Rapid City Fire Department, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they were able to manage the flames in less than a half hour. The fire consumed about a quarter of an acre of rugged terrain, located right above the home of Jim Jaeger, he says that him, his family and neighbors are lucky it wasn’t worse.

“Our electricity went off for about five seconds, and came back on, that was weird the pop noise so, I went out on the deck and the power line is laying across our house and I could start smelling smoke, and right above the house, I don’t know if the transformer fell or what but as you can see we have a fire now going above the house,” Jaeger said.

Fire crews are keeping an eye on the contained fire, and will check on it periodically throughout the night and Friday morning.

