Unique motorcycles all in one venue at the Rat’s Hole Bike Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rat’s Hole Bike Show displayed contestant’s most unique bikes Thursday at the Buffalo Chip. This bike show allows bikers to show off their own creations that they have built.

“I built this bike, it’s modeled after a toy I had when I was little and never had the money to buy the toy so I got older and successful business, now I build whatever I want. This is modeled off of a Hot Wheels,” said Paul Andrecola, designer and fabricator.

The Rat’s Hole Bike Show started in 1973 and has been traveling to Sturgis for 33 years.

Each bike that is entered into the show has an original personality, some based on their creators. Gene Bateman has built a bat-mobile-inspired motorcycle because of his nickname.

“My name is Bateman and everybody called me batman for the last 80 to almost 82 years,” said Gene Bateman, a biker from Nebraska.

But some bikes were redesigned based on just an idea.

“I came out here and saw bikes with big tires and it gave me an idea to try to get one bigger than what I saw. About 5 years ago, we did the tire project on it, we cut the bike in half and put the big tire on the back because the factory doesn’t put something that radical on them,” said Mike Martin, a biker from Illinois.

Some builders have taken years to create their personal motorcycle with any kind of parts they desire, some find it in the junkyard and others pay for the top materials.

But, any kind of materials they choose to use, the judges at the Rat’s Hole will know.

“I can tell when you buy a bike, and I can tell when you build one. Just look behind you, every piece; the paint, the chrome, the engraving, everything you make we know what’s been bought,” said Gene Lindsey, a judge for Rat’s Hole Bike Show.

Rat’s Hole Bike Show also occurs in Daytona where they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary.

“It’s the best show on the circuit, I’ve been to every single show and it’s the only show where they actually judge you for what your bike is, not because who you are or who your friends are, and it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Andrecola.

