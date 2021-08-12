Advertisement

Sturgis police department says it’s a good rally so far

Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.

This year, nontraffic arrests have gone down at 91 since the beginning of the rally, compared to 187 from last year.

However, traffic arrests have gone up this year at 135, compared to 116 last year.

With the new open container rule, numbers have significantly gone down from 1,450 from last year to 73 this year.

”Our numbers are dropping even compared to last year, other than our minor traffic offenses those are up over last year which is, some of the little slower nights our officers get people more proactive so that’s vindictive of that so other than that we’ve had a good rally,” said Geody Vandewater, chief of police.

He says it’s been a good rally year for either rally-goers and the police department.

