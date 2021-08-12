SD officials prep for potential of recreational marijuana use

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the use of both recreational and medicinal marijuana were on the ballot. Both had the support of the majority of the votes, but only medicinal was passed. However, that doesn’t mean South Dakota might not see recreational marijuana in the future.

State Representative Mike Derby serves on a committee that is drafting legislation concerning the adult use of marijuana.

They’ve met three times, and at the meeting earlier today, the State Attorney’s Office brought some drafted legislation too. Both groups decided that they’d mix the best parts of the two drafts together moving forward.

This draft would be presented no earlier than the next legislative session.

Proponents of recreational marijuana have also drafted new language for another Amendment in hopes of seeing it on the ballot in 2022. Derby also says it might be legalized at the federal level, pre-empting all of the legislation.

”My position is, if it’s going to be legal, which I believe it will be under any of those paths that I just told you -- how do we regulate it, how do we sell it, how do we keep it out of the hands of children, how do we reduce the black market, how do we tax it,” asks Derby?

Derby says that these are the ideas he’s looking at when drafting the legislation.

He says that if it’s on the ballot in 2022, he believes it will pass at a much higher level than last year.

