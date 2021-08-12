Advertisement

Mattresses and massagers: not your average Sturgis souvenirs

The Sturgis Rally doesn’t just bring bikers, the rally also attracts vendors who come from all over the nation to set up shop and sell unique items.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Rally doesn’t just bring bikers, the rally also attracts vendors who come from all over the nation to set up shop and sell unique items.

But some vendors don’t sell typical souvenir items.

American Therapy focuses on selling mattresses and massage chairs to help bikers after riding long hours.

But don’t worry, they aren’t expecting you to fit a mattress or chair on a motorcycle.

“To tell you the truth, most of our sales are from out of town,” said Zaderea Raphael, American Therapy saleswoman. “They come here and they come into our booth and say “well I cant pack that home on my bike” and we say, “well we will ship it home and it will be waiting on you so you’re not doing that blow-up bed anymore darlin’”.”

Even though most customers travel long distances, the size of the saddlebag doesn’t have to be the limit of your shopping experience.

