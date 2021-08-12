A love for motorcycles that’s shared in matrimony

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Cruse says to her husband Greg, ”It’s my life, we ride together.”

Motorcycles have been in the middle of their love since they were married in 94′ on the back of their first motorcycle. That’s right, vows and all.

“In the church, on the bike,” says Tina.

They came to their first Sturgis in 98′, riding 850 miles from Wisconsin on the back of the same motorcycle they were married on, the 1980 Wide Glide. Nowadays, they don’t miss many Rally’s, and sometimes Greg gets a tattoo to remember them.

“She’s great, man. She is. She’s a good woman,” says Greg.

Now, 850 miles to them is nothing.

“I was doing the math a couple years ago,” Tina says, “and we’ve ridden together for about 200,000 miles in 30 years.”

200,000 miles well spent, “I feel so great when I’m riding. I just love the wind in my face and just keep on riding,” says Greg.

After a couple hundred thousand miles, the back of the bike is like a second home.

“He’s like a well trained horse,” says Tina. Greg nods, “I follow her directions.”

Their bond on the back of the bike, however, it’s an unspoken one.

“Many years ago, I saw people with helmets with microphones, and I said hey that’d be neat. He said, I will buy you a helmet and you can talk to whoever you want. Just not him,” Tina says grinning.

There’s a love triangle in their marriage. The third prong?

Motorcycles.

“I was going to buy a t-shirt, and I sat on this bike,” he says sitting on their 2015 Limited Electra Glide Ultra Classic, “I says, ‘Well, I think I’m going to buy it.’”

