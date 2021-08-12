Advertisement

Fort Pierre to host annual “Trader Days”

The three day event is an annual celebration that happens every second weekend in August.
Fort Pierre Trader Days Logo
Fort Pierre Trader Days Logo(Fort Pierre Tourism/Facebook)
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PIERRE, S.D. - Fort Pierre Tourism is hosting the 4th Annual Fort Pierre Trader Days, August 13th to the 15th in Fischers Lilly Park and downtown Deadwood Street.

The weekend kicks off at 5 PM on Friday evening in Fischers Lilly Park with Arts and Crafts Vendors and Food Trucks. Donovin Sprague, Native American Historian, will be presenting starting at 6 PM. Live music will be performed from 7 to 10 PM the same night. 

Festivities will continue starting Saturday morning at 10 AM, with various food vendors present, a dunk tank, musical performers, and turkey races.

If you are interested in selling merchandise or food, setting up an information booth, offering kids activities, or just want more information about Fort Pierre Trader Days, you can find more information on their Facebook page.

