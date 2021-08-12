Fire departments from around SD collab to train for high-intensity situations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire departments from around the state are training in Rapid City, learning how to deal with biological and explosive threats.

South Dakota Taskforce 1 is made up of firefighters from Aberdeen, Watertown, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City. They go through several scenarios over the course of a week, training for high-intensity situations, including bomb threats.

Captain Wade Hughes of the Rapid City Fire Department said that it’s important for the state-wide team to train annually.

”We train all the time on this so that we’re very proficient and knowledgeable on what we’re doing and make the best decisions we can and get them out as fast as we can,” Hughes said.

The training wrapped up Thursday with a staged protest at the Rapid City Water Treatment Facility.

