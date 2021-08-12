Active and uncontained wildfire burning near Sturgis

Spearfish, S.D. (KOTA) – The Kirk Hill wildfire is currently burning just five miles southwest of Sturgis. As of 5:45pm, Forest Service Personnel had estimated that 50 acres of land have already been engulfed in flames, with 0% containment.

When our news crews arrived on the scene, various federal, state, and local fire-fighting resources were being used. Resources including Type 1 and Type 3 helicopters were actively engaged in controlling the burning area. These helicopters employ multiple firefighting methods including areal reconnaissance, and the transport and utilization of water and fire-retardant materials.

On the ground, fire-fighters are actively working to build a “containment line” - which is the controlled burning of vegetation around a wildfire in order to stop its spread.

Several homes are within an approximate half-mile of the scene but have not yet been evacuated.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area which can be identified by its proximity to Galena Road in Lawrence County, and adjacent areas that lead out of Sturgis.

Officials anticipate this area to be of concern for at least the next few days.

We will be updating this story as new information becomes available.

