RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The very subdued chance of rain Wednesday evening will keep those roads wet in the overnight but really it will be an overall dry go of it on the roadways.

After that, a ridge builds back in and we will bring the temperatures into the low-to-mid-90s once again by the end of the week staying dry all the while.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.