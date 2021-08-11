Advertisement

Traveling memorial holds the spot for a permanent one in Sturgis

GOLD STAR MEMORIAL
GOLD STAR MEMORIAL(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Right outside of the Harley Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis sits a traveling memorial in place to spread awareness of the permanent structure that’s in the works to be built to honor Gold Star Families.

The Woody Williams Foundation has 86 memorials across the nation in all 50 states and one US territory.

The foundation has 76 projects slated for completion including a memorial in Sturgis to honor, recognize and serve Gold Star families, and the legacy of their loved ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Alex Nauert, Director of Programs for the foundation says every memorial is slightly different based on the community.

“To try and tell a narrative. We have pillars that kind of say the homeland, family, patriot, and sacrifice. Becoming the homeland and where you’re from within your community and how you’re built. Becoming a military family. Your loved one, whoever that may be, goes and serves their country as a true patriot and ultimately at the end of the day gives that sacrifice. So, that sacrifice that loved one made turns that family into a Gold Star Family,” said Nauert.

Donations are being collected to go towards the funds to keep the project moving so it can be permanently in place by August 22, 2022.

On average, a project costs around $100,000 dollars.

