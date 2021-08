RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sasquatch defeated Western Nebraska 3-1 Tuesday night to sweep the best of 3 division playoff series. Spearfish will now face Souris Valley in the Expedition League championship series. Game one of the best of 3 series will be played Friday in Spearfish at 6:35.

