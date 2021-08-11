New city ordinance could prohibit the public smoking of marijuana

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Common Council held a working session on Wednesday, and one of the things discussed was how the city will address smoking pot in public.

Assistant City Attorney, Carla Cushman presented an ordinance to the council that would ban any smoking of cannabis in public. If it gets approved, that would mean whether you are smoking at a medical cannabis establishment, city park or pool within city limits you would be violating the ordinance.

Cushman says, the city wants to be proactive on any problems or confusion that may arise with the legalization of medical marijuana, “there was a concern there about smoking in public, and I know that’s a perception from other states that have legalized marijuana either medically or recreationally, that smoking marijuana in public becomes a issue. So, we brought this to the council for them to consider that it would not be allowed in these certain types of establishments.”

The penalty for violating the ordinance would be a city criminal ticket that the police would issue and it would be a class two misdemeanor

