Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) – A Watertown man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis.

The incident occurred when John Kulp, 52, of Nemo S.D., the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, was travelling southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road and moved into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass a group of motorcycles. Kulp’s pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle carrying two people. Both riders were thrown from their Harley-Davidson upon impact.

Theodore Moe, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kay Moe of Watertown, S.D., the 71-year-old passenger, received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.

Kulp, the driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Charges against his are pending.

