Keeping the Heat for Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A dry, hot and very quintessentially August week ahead. Let’s talk to Chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee about our hot and uneventful forecast. This week is about as typical as it gets. Is it going to stay this dry?

Yes.

We stay mainly dry for next seven days, but a pop-up shower in the evening hours of Wednesday with the arrival of a cool front will knock a few degrees off of our daytime highs for a day or two, but it is not enough rain to make someone have to change their outdoor plans.

We are not that much above our average of 88° for the next few days either. The sun will be shining, we are not looking at a ton of rain moving in. Pretty status quo.

There is a chance that the next round of crazy hot Pacific Northwest heat that is in the forecast over there for the end of the week could come our way by the middle of next week. With that we could get close to the triple-digits and upper-90s, but that is a ways off. We will look at that in the next few days once more information become available.

