Grilling with Eric - Justin Warner and the SD Beef Industry Council at the Sturgis Rally
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Once again the South Dakota Beef Industry Council becomes a part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, promoting South Dakota beef. And again this year, Food Network Star Justin Warner hosts a Beef Throwdown, where 5 teams of burger aficionados compete for top prizes.
Learn more on this edition of Grilling with Eric.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.