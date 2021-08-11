Custom bike brings plenty of sparkle to the Buffalo Chip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of thousands of bikes help make up the Sturgis Rally but you’d be hard-pressed to find one quite like this

Sherry Evans who calls herself “Beautiful Disaster” is from Washington state and has been coming to the rally of and on since 2006.

Evans bike she brought this year to the rally is one of only 150 in the world, and if that doesn’t make it unique enough she spends her time away from rally events placing these crystals on her bike.

“I usually do it over the wintertime and it takes me sometimes the whole winter. I have another bike that has over 30,000 crystals on it, it’s just something I do,” Sherry Evans from Washington, says

Evans was attending another rally when she learned of getting the bike and also happened to fall on her birthday.

