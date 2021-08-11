Advertisement

COVID Numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

(StoryBlocks (Edited))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since last Wednesday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 733 cases of COVID bringing the state’s total number to 126,379.

Active cases in the state are currently at 1149.

Hospitalizations have increased by 36 bringing that current number to 75.

One more death has been reported bringing South Dakota’s death toll to 2051.

Pennington County reported 108 new cases, Lawrence and Custer counties reported 21 new cases, Meade County has reported 20 new cases, Butte and Fall River counties reported 11 new cases each, Dewey County reported7 new cases, Tripp and Lyman counties reported 5 news cases each, Corson, Stanley, Oglala Lakota, and Todd counties reported 4 new cases each, and Bennett and Gregory counties reported 2 new cases each.

59.82% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 54.68% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

Please note that we are now reporting on South Dakota’s numbers once a week, on Wednesdays.

