Are rally-goers concerned with COVID while traveling?

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Motorcycle rally’s main concern has been COVID-19 and the new variant with such a large event but rally-goers also trickle into neighboring states like Wyoming which can be concerning for their COVID numbers.

The entire population of Wyoming is only 33 percent fully vaccinated, and COVID cases are growing daily, with 200 new cases from yesterday to today.

Events like Ham and Jam and the Sturgis rally allow people to congregate in close settings, even if outside due to the density of the crowds this year, which can be concerning for people avoiding the virus and the more transmissible variant.

”Well we’re all vaccinated, and we just figured if we did most of our visiting and shopping and everything outside which is the way it’s set up, we would be ok,” said William Stulgin, a biker with Chicago West Chapter of LAMA.

But some rally-goers aren’t so concerned about the virus or about precautions like masks or vaccines.

”They’re just trying to scare everybody, I don’t want them I want them all gone, I’m sick of it, everybody’s sick of it. How could you not be?” said Rick Ryan, a resident in Wyoming.

There are free COVID test kits available during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at any visitor’s information center provided by Monument Health.

