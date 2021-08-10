Advertisement

Your Tuesday Sturgis Rally Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Too bad we can’t enjoy another cool day like we did Monday. As promised, the heat is back and 90s are in the forecast today and Wednesday.

However, another weak cold front moves through Wednesday night, and that will bring cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

Not a drop of rain is in the forecast for the rest of Rally Week.

