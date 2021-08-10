Your Tuesday Sturgis Rally Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Too bad we can’t enjoy another cool day like we did Monday. As promised, the heat is back and 90s are in the forecast today and Wednesday.

However, another weak cold front moves through Wednesday night, and that will bring cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

Not a drop of rain is in the forecast for the rest of Rally Week.

